Dallas officer shot in Oak Cliff, blind in both eyes, out of hospital

The Dallas police officer who was shot in the face and the stomach in South Oak Cliff on August 29 is out of the hospital, according to her family’s crowdfunding page.

Sr. Cpl. Karissa David and Sr. Cpl. Jamie Farmer were two of the officers who responded to the shooting located in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive when they, too, encountered gunfire from the suspect, who was later killed by police after speeding from the scene.

Dallas police officer Darron Burks was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car at the For Oak Cliff community center and that’s why the police responded.

Farmer was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital. David was shot in the face and abdomen. According to a news release from the ATO, David is currently blind and had been married six weeks before the shooting.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia wrote in a post to social media on September 19:

Six weeks after marrying the love of her life, Officer David was shot multiple times in her face and abdomen and is currently blind in both eyes. Officer David has endured multiple surgeries to repair the damage from being shot in her abdomen, as well as devastating injuries to her eyes.

Great way to spend a Friday afternoon. Visited with a @DallasPD hero today, Senior Corporal Karissa David. One of the strongest women I’ve ever met. She has an unbelievable spirit, and sense of humor. Amazing, an absolute warrior!! Please read below….. pic.twitter.com/zn14vHI8VX — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) September 20, 2024

David’s family posted to GoFundMe:



Karissa is out of the hospital now and her care will be outpatient for at least several months to come. She has a big surgery back in the hospital next week on her jaw and teeth and various other specialist appointments scheduled. She is currently blind in both eyes and we ask for continued prayers for a miracle in that regards. Money that comes in will be used for modifications to their home, technology and devices that will aid her in living without her vision, and transportation to the therapies and care she needs.

God has been ever-present in the last few weeks and we continue to give Him glory for her life and her strength and her spirit.

Jeremiah 29:11 - For I know the plans that I have for you says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you a future and a hope.