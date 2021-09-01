Dallas Officer Shoots at Armed Man After Standoff Outside DART Facility

A Dallas police officer opened fire on an armed man who charged at police during a standoff at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit facility late Tuesday, authorities say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. when Dallas police received a call from DART police about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of East Jefferson Boulevard, which is a DART maintenance facility. The man was inside the parking lot spraying what was believed to be lighter fluid around employees' vehicles, Sgt. Tramese Jones, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement to NBC 5.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

At one point the man broke into a vehicle, which officers learned had a gun inside it, Jones said. That prompted a response from a SWAT team and Dallas' Air 1 police helicopter.

The man, who wasn't responding to police commands to surrender, eventually found the gun inside the car. A short time later he got out of the vehicle and ran toward the police perimeter, ignoring orders to drop the gun, police said.

One officer opened fire on the man and missed, the police spokesman said. The man was taken into custody and sent to a hospital for evaluation.

No one was hurt.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.