Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Dallas that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Dallas police said they were called around 1 a.m. to a robbery in progress in the 2900 block of South Lancaster Road.

As officers arrived, three suspects ran out the back door of an alleged illegal game room and jumped a fence to where officers had responded.

Dallas police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said the preliminary investigation shows one of the men pointed a gun at an officer, there was a struggle, and the officer fired hitting the suspect.

Officers immediately provided first aid and Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in, according to Lowman the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police said no officers were injured. The other two suspects were also not injured, they were taken into custody.

The Office of Police Oversight has been notified about the incident. The Dallas District Attorney's Office arrived at the scene Thursday morning. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was at the scene and is expected to discuss the incident on Monday.