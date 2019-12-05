Dallas Officer Hit While Assisting Motorist on Central Expressway

A Dallas police officer assisting a stranded motorist is in the hospital after being hit by a passing car.

The officer was sitting inside his patrol car parked along Central Expressway near Lovers Lane when an oncoming driver "took faulty evasive action" and collided with one of the marked police cruisers.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries reported.

The department's traffic unit is investigating the crash and it's not clear if the driver who struck the officer's vehicle will face any charges.

