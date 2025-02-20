Dallas

Dallas officer fired, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

By NBCDFW Staff

File Photo
NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department says they've fired an officer who was arrested and accused of sexual assault of a child.

In a statement Tuesday, the department said Brennon Wilkinson was fired after a disciplinary hearing with interim Chief of Police Michael Igo.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wilkinson, according to the department's statement, was accused of engaging in adverse conduct "when he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child."

Wilkinson's attorney, Tim Powers, told our partners at The Dallas Morning News that "the allegations stemmed from an incident in Little Elm when Wilkinson was 18 years old and was back home from military service for Christmas." The paper reported that Powers said the allegations were a “false outcry,” but he did not detail why.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to the department, Wilkinson worked in the North Central Patrol Division.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us