Dallas officer fired, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

The Dallas Police Department says they've fired an officer who was arrested and accused of sexual assault of a child.

In a statement Tuesday, the department said Brennon Wilkinson was fired after a disciplinary hearing with interim Chief of Police Michael Igo.

Wilkinson, according to the department's statement, was accused of engaging in adverse conduct "when he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child."

Wilkinson's attorney, Tim Powers, told our partners at The Dallas Morning News that "the allegations stemmed from an incident in Little Elm when Wilkinson was 18 years old and was back home from military service for Christmas." The paper reported that Powers said the allegations were a “false outcry,” but he did not detail why.

According to the department, Wilkinson worked in the North Central Patrol Division.