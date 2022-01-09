Dallas Officer Dies of COVID-19, Remembered at Vigil

Friends, family, and community gathered Sunday evening to remember a longtime Richardson ISD school resource officer who lost his battle to COVID-19 last week. It was a somber night of remembrance for Dallas Police veteran Christopher Gibson, who worked on the campus of Lake Highlands High School.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said officer Gibson was a servant who left a tremendous impact.

“They cared so much about him. The kids loved him, the students loved him. It’s a great loss for lake highlands high school, it’s a huge loss for the Dallas Police Department. It’s a huge loss for this community,” said Mata.

Mata confirms Gibson died last week due to complications from COVID-19. He said keeping officers safe is their top priority, but one that comes with challenges considering the nature of the job. Mata said 988 members of the Dallas Police Department have contracted COVID-19. Gibson is the department’s seventh death due to the virus.

“The profession, it’s very hard to stay six feet apart. It’s very hard to maintain all those protocols that the CDC tries to mandate,” Mata said.

Chief Eddie Garcia said the gathering at the department’s Northeast Substation was the least they could do to honor a life that positively touched so many others.

“You’re going to laugh with your brothers and sisters. You’re going to bleed with your brothers and sisters and you’re going to cry with your brothers and sisters if you do this job long enough,” said Garcia. “And the lives that he touched, today was a great indication and very indicative of how he led his life.”

Richardson ISD Interim Superintend Tabitha Branum released this statement:

“RISD has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Officer Chris Gibson. In addition to his duties a Dallas Police Officer, Chris worked in RISD schools across the district as a school resource officer for many years. His caring professionalism, coupled with a friendly and approachable manner, was popular with students, employees, and parents. We are very grateful for his determined efforts to not only keep our schools safe, but be a positive role model for students. Chris will be sorely missed by all who knew and worked with him, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”