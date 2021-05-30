Dallas Officer Arrested on Family Violence Assault, DWI Charges: Police

A Dallas police officer is on leave after he was arrested on three charges Sunday, according to the police department.
The Colony police arrested John Vasquez Jr. on charges of aggravated assault family violence, driving while intoxicated and unauthorized carrying of a weapon, Dallas police said.
He was booked into The Colony jail.
Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available Sunday.
Vasquez has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2013 and is assigned to the northwest patrol division.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, police said.