Dallas Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in Lewisville: Police

A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police say.

Lewisville police arrested William McLennan, who has been with the Dallas department since September 2005.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and booked into the city of Lewisville municipal jail, but was no longer listed in jail records Sunday morning.

No additional details have been provided about the arrest.

McLennan, who was assigned to the northeast patrol division, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation, police said.