Dallas Police Department

Dallas Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in Lewisville: Police

dpd hq
NBC 5 News

A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police say.

Lewisville police arrested William McLennan, who has been with the Dallas department since September 2005.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and booked into the city of Lewisville municipal jail, but was no longer listed in jail records Sunday morning.

No additional details have been provided about the arrest.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Deep Ellum: Police

DallasNews.com 17 hours ago

Upward of 95% of Dallas County Residents Need Protection Against COVID-19 to Reach Herd Immunity

McLennan, who was assigned to the northeast patrol division, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Police Departmentcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us