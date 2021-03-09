Dallas Officer Arrested For Two Murders Fired

A Dallas police officer charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been fired by the department.

Bryan Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas. He is being held on a $5 million bond and his attorney, Toby Shook, said the 36-year-old officer is innocent.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the termination after a disciplinary hearing concerning the officer on Tuesday.

A press release from the department said "An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on March 4, 2021, Officer Riser engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for two counts of Capital Murder. Officer Riser was terminated for his actions. He has been on the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, Officer Riser has the right to appeal his discipline."

Authorities have alleged that Riser offered to pay three men to kidnap and kill Douglas and Saenz. The men were later charged with capital murder and one of them came forward and implicated Riser in 2019, according to an affidavit for the officer's arrest.