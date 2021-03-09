bryan riser

Dallas Officer Arrested For Two Murders Fired

dfw-generic-dallas-police-3
NBC 5

A Dallas police officer charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been fired by the department.

Bryan Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas. He is being held on a $5 million bond and his attorney, Toby Shook, said the 36-year-old officer is innocent.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the termination after a disciplinary hearing concerning the officer on Tuesday.

A press release from the department said "An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on March 4, 2021, Officer Riser engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for two counts of Capital Murder. Officer Riser was terminated for his actions. He has been on the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, Officer Riser has the right to appeal his discipline."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 mins ago

New Mural Adds Bright Color and Message to Dallas' West End

Authorities have alleged that Riser offered to pay three men to kidnap and kill Douglas and Saenz. The men were later charged with capital murder and one of them came forward and implicated Riser in 2019, according to an affidavit for the officer's arrest.

This article tagged under:

bryan riserDallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us