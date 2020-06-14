Dallas

Arrested Dallas Officer Went Into Ex-Wife’s Home Without Permission: Fort Worth Police

Officer James Gordon, 41, has been with the department since August 2014

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass of habitation, the department said.

Fort Worth police arrested James Gordon, 41, who has been with the department since August 2014.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call in the 3600 block of Valley Vista Drive, where Fort Worth police said Gordon had entered his ex-wife's home without her permission.

He was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth city jail at 6:12 a.m.

Gordon was assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division. He will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The department did not provide any additional information.

