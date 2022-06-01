Dallas Observes LGBTQ+ Pride Month with Official City Pride Flag

Dallas will kick off its LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations and observances by raising the city’s official pride flag at a number of prominent locations.

In 2020, the City Council approved a resolution for the city manager to replace the City of Dallas Official Flag with an official City of Dallas Pride Flag every June. They are the first city in the country to have an official city pride flag.

Flags will also be flown at City Hall, Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas Police headquarters, Fair Park, the Central Library location, Dallas Executive Airport and the Dallas Fire Rescue training facility.

“I think as a city our diversity makes us stronger," City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Chad West said. "It’s one of our strengths of Dallas. It’s one of the reasons I personally love living here. We’ve come a long way as a nation and as a city and being accepting of LGBTQ+ community.”