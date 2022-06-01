Pride Month

Dallas Observes LGBTQ+ Pride Month with Official City Pride Flag

Dallas will kick off its LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations and observances by raising the city’s official pride flag at a number of prominent locations.

By Larry Collins

dore art

Dallas will kick off its LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations and observances by raising the city’s official pride flag at a number of prominent locations.

In 2020, the City Council approved a resolution for the city manager to replace the City of Dallas Official Flag with an official City of Dallas Pride Flag every June. They are the first city in the country to have an official city pride flag.

Flags will also be flown at City Hall, Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas Police headquarters, Fair Park, the Central Library location, Dallas Executive Airport and the Dallas Fire Rescue training facility.

“I think as a city our diversity makes us stronger," City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Chad West said. "It’s one of our strengths of Dallas. It’s one of the reasons I personally love living here. We’ve come a long way as a nation and as a city and being accepting of LGBTQ+ community.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Pride MonthLGBTQdallas prideLGBTQ+
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us