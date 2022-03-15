Dallas Nurse Helping Ukrainian Refugees in Eastern Europe

Along the borders of Poland, Romania and Moldova, Sara Phillips has been among those welcoming Ukrainian families fleeing violence.

“You could almost sense a sense of like, palpable, like, we made it to safety,” said Phillips.

The Dallas nurse and senior response manager for Medical Teams International is no stranger to providing aid for refugees.

Still, the scale of what’s happening in Eastern Europe is hard to comprehend.

So far, it's estimated nearly three million Ukrainians have left their country. Another two million are gathering near the border preparing to do the same.

Courtesy: Jana Cavojska

"It's heartbreaking to see people who just had to leave their whole lives, and that degree of duress for people to leave under doesn't happen a lot. And so, yeah, it's heavy and hard,” she said. “I was told a story the other night at a refugee center I was at where a family had literally sat down for dinner with food on the table. Some friends of theirs called and said, they had a vehicle and said, ‘We're leaving. If you want to come with us, you have three minutes.’ And they did. They left food on the table.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Like she's done in other crises, Phillips is currently stationed in Moldova to not only provide medical care but to also help families figure out what comes next.

While she calls the response from governments and aid groups humbling, she believes the need will continue to grow.

Perhaps soon, it will move closer to home.

"I know it can be overwhelming to hear these kinds of numbers, but they're real people, and maybe some of them are in Dallas even now or arriving soon. And people really can reach out and serve them in practical ways,” said Phillips.