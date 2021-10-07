Dallas Nonprofits Host Youth Mental Health Event in the Wake of the Timberview Shooting

In response to the Timberview shooting in Arlington on Wednesday, a collective of Dallas mental health nonprofits is hosting a free outdoor event at Klyde Warren Park on Thursday evening.

The event, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Klyde Warren Park pavilion, will highlight the mental health needs of North Texas schoolchildren.

Leaders from Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Metrocare, and POETIC will speak on the state student mental health, mental health policies, and what leaders can be doing to support schoolchildren.

According to event organizers, the event will include a mindfulness session with an overview of the neuroscience of stress on our brains, along with a short guided mindfulness meditation dedicated to the victims of yesterday’s shooting.

“Our children are more stressed now than ever before, and in terms of mental health, we will be dealing with the impact of COVID for years to come," Adam Powell, CEO of Communities In Schools, Dallas Region, said. "It’s time to prioritize the mental health of students of all ages, not only to protect and nurture them, but also to protect our

communities and families. This event is just the beginning of our efforts to shine a very bright light on this critical topic.”