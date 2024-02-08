Dallas nonprofit U&I gears up for its annual ‘The Dash' fundraising run

U&I is a Dallas-based nonprofit that helps at-risk children, adults, and veterans with disabilities learn job skills to help them find employment.

"A marginalized community that is not taken care of, it's like good luck," U&I CEO Hugh Breland said. "So that's why we exist is to advocate for them, make sure they're getting not just a job, but the right job."

U&I is gearing up for its annual The Dash fundraising run at Klyde Warren Park on March 23. Proceeds from the run help pay for programs at U&I like Life Skills classes for disabled adults, computer classes for disabled veterans, and more.

"It's like when you leave the service nobody tells you nothing, so you gotta find your own way," Korean War veteran Jesse Mauel Gardea said as he was being tutored on a computer. "And it's a lot harder with technology nowadays. You're not catching up, you're falling behind, and I guess I've done that myself."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The nonprofit's goal is to meet its 200 in-house and 2,000 off-site clients where they are to help meet a need.

"We say around here that underdogs run faster," Breland said. "And our clients do!"

If you would like to sign up for U&I's The Dash run on March 23, click here for more information.