Dallas nonprofit offers free class on tax credit

Get the most out of your tax refund by attending a free virtual class on Monday.

Ascend Dallas is offering a free class to help educate taxpayers about available tax credits.

Attendees will get expert guidance on commonly overlooked tax credits that can add up to thousands of dollars.

Participants will learn about tax credits designated for low-income taxpayers, parents, students, home and car owners, that can help increase refunds and reduce tax liability.

The class will be at 6 p.m. on Monday. Learn more and register here.

Ascend Dallas, formerly WINGS Dallas, is a nonprofit and community of women helping women overcome poverty since 1908.