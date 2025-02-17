Taxes

Dallas nonprofit offers free class on tax credit

By NBCDFW Staff

taxes

Get the most out of your tax refund by attending a free virtual class on Monday.

Ascend Dallas is offering a free class to help educate taxpayers about available tax credits.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Attendees will get expert guidance on commonly overlooked tax credits that can add up to thousands of dollars.

Participants will learn about tax credits designated for low-income taxpayers, parents, students, home and car owners, that can help increase refunds and reduce tax liability.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The class will be at 6 p.m. on Monday. Learn more and register here.

Ascend Dallas, formerly WINGS Dallas, is a nonprofit and community of women helping women overcome poverty since 1908.

This article tagged under:

Taxes
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us