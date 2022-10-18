Dallas Nonprofit Offering Free Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year alone, it is estimated more than 287,000 new cases will be diagnosed.

It's statistics like those that have made Ashland Green IMPACT want to take action. The Dallas-based 501(c)3, has partnered with the Moncrief Cancer Institute at UT Southwestern to provide free mammograms via a mobile screening clinic.

Tuesday, October 18, the clinic will be located at the Emmitt Luxury Apartments in Haltom City at 5613 Coventry Park Drive from 8:30am to 3:00pm.

The mobile screening clinic will offer free mammograms for women 40 years and older, without insurance who qualify for an annual mammogram. It must have been at least one year since their last screening. For more information or to find out how to request an appointment, call (817) 288.9970 or visit moncrief.com/screening.