A new exhibit at the Irving Archives & Museum is giving North Texans a rare opportunity to explore more than a century of LGBTQ+ history through powerful artifacts and personal stories.

Titled Badge of Pride: From Silence…To Celebration!, the exhibit runs from June 6 through September 28, 2025, and is presented in partnership with the Dallas-based nonprofit Badge of Pride.

The organization’s executive director, Adrian Cardwell, serves as lead curator for what he calls one of the most comprehensive artifact-based LGBTQ+ exhibitions ever mounted in Texas.

"What we're trying to answer at the very heart of this exhibit is a question that was asked by Harvey Milk in 1977. He said, 'How can people change their minds about us if they don't know who we are?' And at the end of the day, we want people coming here and connecting with this community and walking away understanding the community just a little bit more,” said Cardwell.

Items range from an ancient coin dating back to Alexander the Great to a pink triangle armband used to identify gay men in Nazi concentration camps that is on loan from the NOH8 Campaign.

“When you come here, you will see artifacts that bore witness to history,” he said. “These objects remind us how…when we've been oppressed, we've stepped forward, we have stepped up, we have been loud and we've reclaimed the objects of oppression against us.”

The exhibit is structured around four thematic sections: Claiming Identity, Resisting Oppression, AIDS: Surviving a Plague, and Celebrating Pride & Power. Each section offers visitors a deeply personal view into the LGBTQ+ experience, with both its struggles and triumphs.

Other standout pieces on display include historical documents, posters, and artwork, including a panel from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt that carries a special North Texas connection.

"The First Lady of Irving, her brother Edward Scott Palmquist is memorialized in this quilt," Cardwell said looking at a section of the quilt.

"To just recognize the impact that the AIDS epidemic had on all of us, and how, you know, it may be in places that you don't even expect," Museum Director Jennifer Landry said. "We felt that the LGBTQ community is a part of our history that has often been silenced, and we felt that it was just so important for us to be able to help tell that story."

Cardwell said the exhibition is not just a history lesson – it’s a tribute to those who have turned pain into pride, as it aims to honor their stories.

“We want you to feel seen,” Cardwell said. “Your history is worthy of being in a museum like anybody else's story. If you're an ally, we want to thank you. And if you're in the middle, we hope to move you just a little closer toward allyship.”

The museum will also host a companion speaker series titled ‘Say It Loud: From the Shadows to the Mainstage’, along with community events designed to spark dialogue and reflection. Cardwell emphasized that in a time when LGBTQ+ funding and corporate support are dwindling, the response from everyday people, including faith communities, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“In a time where religion is often used to divide us, there are communities of faith that are really out there affirming our community and supporting this exhibit,” he said.

At its heart, Cardwell said the exhibit is about connection, between past and present, between visitors and their neighbors. The exhibit draws inspiration from the 1995 Pride theme, “From Silence to Celebration,” and aims to ensure LGBTQ+ stories are not just remembered but honored.

“It’s a reminder that we need each other now more than ever,” said Cardwell. “We can’t retreat to our enclaves anymore – we have to come together, stand shoulder to shoulder, and be a community again.”

More information about the exhibit is available online.