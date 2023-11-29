Dallas nonprofit kicks off ‘Thrift the Halls' to shop for gifts while giving back

Dallas-based nonprofit Dwell with Dignity is launching a unique way to shop for holiday gifts and support families in need at the same time.

On Wednesday, the group is launching the 'Thrift the Halls' pop-up holiday shopping event, which runs through Decmber 16.

Sponsored by Amazon, the event allows shoppers access to curated holiday decor donated by Holiday Warehouse, the largest Christmas decor store in Texas. There will also be gifts from some of Mosaic Makers Collective’s female artisans, home furnishings and much more.

To make the shopping experience more delightful, there will be holiday tunes, hot chocolate, and cider available for shoppers to enjoy.

All proceeds will go towards Dwell with Dignity's mission of helping families and communities escape poverty, homelessness, domestic abuse, and social injustice through design.

Thrift the Halls will take place from Wednesday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 16 -- Wednesdays through Saturdays only, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dwell with Dignity location on 1833 E. Levee St. in Dallas.

At checkout, shoppers will also have a chance to directly support Dwell with Dignity families through the organization's Angel Tree. Contributions will go toward something meaningful to a client family's home, such as a toaster or a vacuum cleaner. Those who participate in the Angel Tree will be able to take home their Angel Tree ornament for their own tree or gift it to someone else.

Founded in 2009, Dwell with Dignity uses design to transform lives by providing and installing interiors for family homes and community spaces. Since then, the group has completed over 200 home design projects and 30 community spaces through the support of over 100 designers, 1,100 dedicated volunteers, and 150 sponsors and donors.

In 2022, the organization served more than 14,000 people through their home and community projects.

For more information, click here.