Dallas Nonprofit Intern, Student Among Several Victims of Gun Violence

Omarian Frazier, 17, was a beloved intern with Café Momentum in Dallas. He is one of many young people who have lost their lives to gun violence in the city this year.

According to an arrest affidavit, Frazier was fatally shot in front of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Ross Avenue in Dallas at 5:40 p.m. on April 5. Another teen, Gayle Jones, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Donald Moore, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder with a bond set $250,000.

Police say they were able to identify Moore through a witness statement and surveillance camera footage. According to police, the fatal shooting could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police said there was some sort of argument between groups days before the shooting which may have led to the incident. They said officers believe the alleged shooter thought he was firing on people involved in that argument.

The city touted two straight years of a decrease in violent crime, but new numbers show the number of people falling victim to violent crime is rising again.

As of April 14, 13 of the 83 people killed in gun violence in the city in 2023 have been people 18-years-old and under.

In the meantime, Café Momentum continued to mourn the loss of Frazier, even setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses for his family and for the family of the critically injured student, Gayle Jones.

Café Momentum mourns the loss of our intern Omarian Frazier & prays for critically injured Gayle. Our hearts are with their families. Please donate to help cover unexpected costs during this tough time. Your support is appreciated. 🙏https://t.co/9BgpFa9Jqe pic.twitter.com/90n95kcE4l — Café Momentum Dallas (@cafemomentum) April 7, 2023

People close to the situation at Café Momentum said the two were working to make a better future for themselves.

The program offers a paid internship program designed to provide a year of schooling for young people who have come from the juvenile justice system from the ages of 15 to 19. The interns rotate through aspects of the restaurant, focusing on life and social skills, coaching, and development.

Frazier’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 15.