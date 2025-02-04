Dallas nonprofit to send ‘Buddy Bags' for pediatric cancer patients impacted by California wildfires

A Dallas nonprofit that provides overnight hospital bags stuffed with items for pediatric cancer patients and their families in North Texas is shipping 100 'Buddy Bags' to kids battling cancer in California who lost their homes in the wildfires.

“Being told your child has cancer is probably the most awful thing you can hear, and on top of that you just lost your house in a fire, I can’t imagine what those people are going through," said Kris Cumnock, the CEO of Wipe Out Kids' Cancer, or WOKC. "If we can bring just a little bit of joy to them, that’s what we want to be able to do."

Cumnock said in Dallas-Fort Worth, every year they provide more than 700 'Buddy Bags' to pediatric cancer patients and their families who are usually admitted into a hospital immediately after a cancer diagnosis.

"It really eases that transition from home to hospital," said Cumnock as he explained families may not have time to go home and back a bag until a couple of days later.

Inside the 'Buddy Bags' are at least 43 items ranging from hygiene supplies, a blanket, pillow, socks, toys, games and even an iPad.

"The iPad is kind of the crown jewel," said Cumnock. "Having an iPad allows you to FaceTime friends and family. It also allows you to download school work and keep up your school work."

Each bag is worth about $1,000 but the joy it brings to patients and their families is priceless.

“A lot of these cancer treatments are painful and they're lengthy, and you want your kids to be able to do something during those treatments that can kind of take their mind off of what's going on with their body," said Cumnock.

Tuesday morning staff members helped prepare the bags to ship them off to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“We're trying to spread the smiles that we typically provide here in Dallas, out to L.A. and help them during this this time," said Cumnock.

Wipe Out Kids' Cancer, which was created in 1980, also provides research funding and the Warrior Family Program, a support system for pediatric patients and their families.

To learn more about the organization and how to donate, click here.