Dallas Non-Profit Expands Free Birth Control Options

HHM Health is expanding free birth control options for Dallas County residents.

The non-profit community health organization is now certified to implant Nexplanon, a birth control implant that goes into a patient's arm and lasts for three years.

"This has been nothing short of a miracle for a whole lot of our patients. So many women just can not afford birth control," said Dr. Michael Lyons, HHM's chief medical officer.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Lyons said their offices have seen demand triple for birth control implants.

HHM accepts patients with no insurance and those underinsured at its nine locations in Dallas County.

For more information, visit the website link here.