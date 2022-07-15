Dallas NICU Nurse Goes Missing Walking Near White Rock Lake

Dallas police launched a search Friday for a missing woman, a NICU nurse who friends say went for a walk Thursday evening and never came home.

According to police, 23-year-old Roxane Reza was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday wearing workout clothes and sneakers in the 8200 block of Meadow Road.

Friends then tracked her phone to a nearby trail but said they have no idea where she went from there.

“We’re very worried. We don’t know what it could be, but we think it’s bad because she didn’t show up for work,” said Reza’s roommate Molore Agunbiade.

Agunbiade joined other friends and Dallas police in searching the White Rock Lake area Friday afternoon.

She said Reza, a Baylor NICU nurse, had worked a shift earlier that day.

“I was told she even told her patients, ‘I’ll be back tomorrow,'” said Agunbiade.

According to friends, Reza called her mom as she headed out for her walk around 7:30 p.m. She then texted Agunbiade.

“She texted me and said she needed someone to talk to. I was asleep at that time. I woke up at 10:30, called her. She didn’t answer,” she said.

Reza texted another friend around 9 p.m. about plans for Saturday, car shopping to replace the one she lost in a wreck over the Fourth of July.

After learning Reza didn’t show up at work, Agunbiade used an app to track her phone to the SoPac Trail, between markers 124 and 125.

“This morning, that’s where it says that she was in real-time. It showed her little picture there,” she said.

But despite a three-hour search, friends couldn’t find Reza or her phone.

“We just want her to come home. She’s a very big part of our lives, and we just don’t know where she is,” said Agunbiade

Dallas Police have said they believe Reza may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.