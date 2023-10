Halloween is right around the corner.

These babies in the Children's Health NICU put on their best costumes to celebrate their first Halloween.

One of the babies, Franco, is dressed as a Starbucks cup. His parents are dressed as baristas.

Another baby, Astrid, is wearing a mouse costume with a mini block of cheese.

See more photos of the babies below.

Children's Health NICU babies