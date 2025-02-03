The City of Dallas has officially launched a national search to replace former Chief of Police Eddie Garcia.

According to a memo from newly-appointed City Manager Kimberly Tolbert, the city is working with "Public Sector Search and Consulting" to find qualified candidates.

A colorful brochure outlines why a person should be interested in the job and the qualifications desired for a perfect candidate.

The city said they hope to have a new chief by late March or early April. In the meantime, the Dallas Police Department is being led by interim Chief of Police Michael Igo.

A letter from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city would soon begin a regional and local search for a new chief of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department. PSSC will also assist in identifying candidates to lead DFR.