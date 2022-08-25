Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley

Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley.

Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened.

The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have alley trash collection. But the alley behind the west side of Vandelia Street was deemed unsafe for collection, so trash carts are emptied on the street instead.

Resident Russell Buescher said cars also use driveways on the street and frequently park along the curb.

“There's very limited space here and now to add the trash pickup is another space issue which is not safe for anybody,” Buescher said.

It is a very long path to the curb on the lots that were designed for alley trash collection.

“Almost everyone has some form of a place to put their trash in the back on the alley side. They're not set up to be put in front of the house,” resident Eric Whitten said.

In October, residents were told alley utility poles were damaging trucks and collection would move to the street temporarily. Then, a May letter told them it would be permanent.

Residents got power provider Oncor to replace the utility poles and got sanitation people to come for a July visit to see the change.

“We walked the alley with them and showed that the poles had been moved and we're ready for the alley service to be restored but we have no indication that's what they're going to do,” resident Gordon Markley said.

Thursday, City of Dallas spokeswoman Catherine Cuellar responded with an email saying a return to alley collection is not planned for the street.

“Sanitation staff also met with Vandelia Street residents in July to explain the alley service criteria, why it is not safe for Sanitation vehicles to currently operate at the location, and walked through the alleyway with them, pointing out the narrow conditions and obstructions impeding Sanitation's safe transit. Sanitation will reevaluate the serviceability of the alleyway if conditions improve,” the email said.

Two years ago in August 2020, Sanitation officials shared a plan with Dallas City Council members to shift collection to streets and out of alleys around the city. The switch was proposed to reduce manpower needed to hoist carts at rear collection vehicles in narrow alleys and use more automated trucks with collection arms that eliminate workers.

Dallas City Council members had concerns about the plan that day.

“You're changing the sanitation and you're going to hear from people. It's ‘Don't mess with my trash,’” Councilmember Jennifer Gates said.

Councilman Tennell Atkins, representing far Southern Dallas, agreed the change would be unpopular.

“There is a big war that's going to come down on the council members, and the community says, ‘I got the alley. I want my trash can picked up from the alley,’” Atkins said at the time.

The Perry Heights residents feel that way now.

“It's a service we want to have and they should provide it,” Buescher said.

Catherine Cuellar’s email said a citywide switch is no longer planned.

“The Sanitation Department does not have a mandate to move its overall alley collections to curbside. Alley collection services are a part of the department’s normal operation. The changes in points of service for collection that customers experience are in response to unsafe alley conditions for Sanitation crews as well as to abate repeat damage to Sanitation equipment and public and private property. Currently, Sanitation will continue to provide alley collection services to those locations in which it is safe and efficient to do so,” the email said.

The Perry Heights residents said they will continue negotiating with sanitation officials and their Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley for a return to alley collection.

Ridley’s office told NBC 5 Thursday he has no statement on the issue at this time.