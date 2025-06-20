Dallas native's new single testament to power of friendship and music

Artist Max Poscente of About You and producer Jeff Saenz started work on 'What If I Could' over FaceTime while Saenz was hospitalized.

On Friday night, artist Max Poscente of the band About You will play a hometown new single release show at Trees in Deep Ellum. It's a song that musician and producer Jeff 'Baby Snakes' Saenz worked with Poscente on at a time when neither knew what the future looked like.

"This new record allowed me to kind of feel like I had a voice, musically, at a time that I didn't know how I was going to have a voice musically," Saenz said.

On June 1, 2021, Saenz was at his Dallas home with his family when the power went out.

"I walked kind of down this pathway towards the street that we live on," Saenz recalled. "Really, that's kind of the last thing that I remember."

Saenz stepped on a downed power line. He spent 10 weeks in the hospital, 2 weeks in a coma, and had to have portions of both arms amputated.

"My wife kind of gently explained to me what had gone on," Saenz said. "I quickly realized that my role in music was going to be much different."

"It was heartbreaking," Poscente said. He has been working with Saenz to record About You's music. "And I think at this moment I felt a responsibility of a friend, of how can I step up? How can I be of service?"

Poscente, who now lives in Los Angeles, FaceTimed Saenz while he was in the hospital. Their conversation led to music.

"He asked if he could show me a song," Saenz said. "Jeff, his eyes got REAL big. He's like, yeah," Poscente said. "And I started playing the beginning of this song."

"'What If I Could," Saenz said, was the title of the song. "I think it was those words that just, like, sparked something."

Poscente said Saenz kept having to hang up for wound treatments, then would ask Siri to 'FaceTime Max' with new ideas.

"So we just started writing this song over FaceTime," Poscente said. "Because he was, like, in the middle of wound treatment for his amputation. It's just the most intense songwriting scenario! It wasn't so much the act of writing the song, but it was the hope that he can still do music."

Three months and one day after the accident, Poscente and Saenz were back in Saenz's Dallas recording studio, Modern Electric Sound Recorders, recording About You's single, 'What If I Could'.

"That was my first time back in the studio," Saenz said. "That was the moment that I realized that I could still do this."

Poscente said 'What If I Could' is a love song about navigating change in a relationship.

"I couldn't imagine a greater change than losing both your hands, you know," Poscente said. "And coming back in the world, this metamorphosis happening, emerging with a new body, basically."

"Forks in the road," Saenz said. "I don't know; it's kind of a little bit of a testament to my own will, and to the will of people that support and love me to make it happen."

A testament to the power of love, music, and friendship.

"Are we friends?" Poscente asked Saenz jokingly. "Sometimes," Saenz said, laughing.

About You will perform its hometown single release show Friday, July 20, at Trees in Deep Ellum. Jeff 'Baby Snakes' Saenz and Sabrina Daly are also on the bill. For ticket information, click here.