Dallas native debuts documentary at UNT, explores chaos of '93 Super Bowl parade

While Dallas Cowboys fans long for the heydays of the 90s, one local filmmaker looked at a troubling side of being champions. The documentary ‘Chaos on Commerce’ explored racial tensions that spilled over in Downtown Dallas during the Super Bowl parade of 1993.

The city of Dallas was riding a wave of excitement. However, many would like to forget what happened at the parade.

Dallas-based, Oak Cliff-raised filmmaker Don Thomas II, also known as ‘Don Tortellini,’ explains why he chose to lean into those events in his documentary Chaos on Commerce. He debuted the film at his alma mater, the University of North Texas on Thursday night.

“The reason why I chose this is because of how layered the story is and how layered the experience was in Dallas and I think it came from an angle that a lot of people choose to travel down."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The film, which highlights several archived clips from NBC 5, explores the tension that built up among young people long before the days of social media. That tension, some said was motivated by race, exploded into violence the day of the parade when some 400,000 people converged on downtown.

“I try to convey the history of systemic racism and the history of racial tension between different races and how that trickled into a day February 9th, 1993,” said Thomas.

At the time, Dallas ISD officials guessed at least a third of its students skipped class to attend the parade. What happened on Commerce Street changed how the championship parade was done in 1994, and again in 1996.

Thomas, a self-proclaimed Cowboys fan, also wants to see the team on top again with a much different outcome in the events that follow.

“It’s something that a lot of people had no idea even happened,” he said. “I believe now, moving forward, we’ve definitely made progress. But I think in order to move forward, we definitely have to look back and see how far we’ve come.”