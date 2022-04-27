Dallas Native and Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler to Throw Rangers First Pitch

Masters Champion and Dallas son Scottie Scheffler is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home game Wednesday night, the MLB team announced in a press release.

Scheffler, 25, is a resident of the Dallas area and a graduate of Highland Park High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his first major championship at the 86th Masters this month.

The Masters champ will wear the signature Green Jacket, which is awarded annually to the Masters Tournament champion since 1949.

First pitch will be held exactly a 7:00 p.m. before the third game of the Rangers-Astros series.