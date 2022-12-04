Dallas Museum of Art to Reopen Sunday After Receiving Threat Against Facility

The Dallas Museum of Art will reopen after shutting down operations due to notification of a threat against its facilities Sunday morning.

The museum immediately alerted the Dallas Police Department and remained closed until officers could ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and community.

"We are happy to report DPD has since issued an all-clear and we will be reopening to the public at 2 p.m. As always, the safety of our guests and staff is our top priority. While we hate to see threats like this occur, we are thankful for the brave men and women of DPD and DMA staff who stepped into action on behalf of our community."

Thank you for your understanding and patience. Earlier this morning, we received notification of a threat against our facilities. We notified the Dallas Police Department and shut down operations until DPD could ensure the safety of our patrons, staff, and community. pic.twitter.com/hjWU4TVCvm — Dallas Museum of Art (@DallasMuseumArt) December 4, 2022

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The museum will reopen to the public at 2 p.m.