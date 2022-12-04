Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice

The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice.

The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking that no one visits the museum today.

"Please do not visit the DMA at this time and check back here for updates. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon."

No information was given on what caused the sudden closure. We will update you once we learn more.