A murder suspect scheduled to go on trial this week will now be released from the Dallas County jail after it was revealed the city may have lost evidence in his case.

Jonathan Pitts will be freed on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he does not have to pay bail, because prosecutors weren’t ready for trial Thursday when prospective jurors reported to the Frank Crowley Criminal Courts Building.

Pitts’ expected release is the result of data lost by the City of Dallas during a data transfer that could impact a still-unknown number of cases. Pitts is the first defendant known to possibly be affected. But it was unknown Friday if any evidence in Pitts’ case was actually missing. It’s still possible Pitts’ case could go to trial.

Still, his release and the delay of his trial are one of the worst case scenarios realized for Dallas police and prosecutors since the discovery that eight terabytes were permanently deleted when an employee improperly moved files from an online, cloud-based storage archive into an on-premise server in Dallas’ data center. City officials said the employee did not follow established procedures.

