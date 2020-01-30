Dallas Murder Suspect Arrested by Wilmer Police

A man was arrested in Wilmer in connection with a murder that occurred in Dallas in 2017.

According to the Wilmer Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Beltline near Interstate 45 on Tuesday.

The driver, Inocente DeJesus Flores, was wanted in Dallas County for murder, police say. The warrant had been active since November 2017.

Police say Flores was believed to be living in Wilmer but previous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Wilmer police believe the warrant is related to an incident that took place outside of a Dallas nightclub in 2017.

According to the Dallas County Jail, an immigration hold has also been placed on Flores.

Flores is being held at Dallas County's Lee Sterrett Jail on a $150,000 bond.