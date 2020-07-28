Dallas

Dallas Motorcycle Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition

A 40-year-old man is dead and a 38-year-old woman critically injured following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Dallas, police say.

According to a police news release, the man was speeding shortly before 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle along a curve in the 12500 block of TI Boulevard. The motorcycle struck the west curb and crashed into a bridge railing before stopping in the roadway, investigators found.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name will be released once his family is notified.

A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

No further details were made available by investigators.

