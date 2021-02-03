Dallas

Dallas Mother Wants Justice For Son, Forgives Hit-And-Run Driver

Jorge Neri, 3, was killed Feb. 3, 2019, in a hit-and-run. The driver has never been located.

By Ben Russell

“Don’t let my son’s case go cold.”

That is the plea from a Dallas mother whose son, just 3 years old at the time, was hit and killed in an accident in February 2019.

Jorge Neri was run over in the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Northwest Highway.

Dallas police were quickly able to identify and name a suspect – Ramon Garcia-Ruiz, who was 24 years old at the time – but have never been able to find and arrest him.

In the two years that have passed, Yvette Maria Aguayo, Neri’s mother, had never returned to the scene of the accident until Tuesday night.

Aguayo came with family members to pray for the capture of the man who killed her son and to place a small memorial at the scene.

During the past two years, Aguayo has leaned on her faith in God to reach a point she was not sure she could get to previously – forgiveness.

“I truly forgive you from my heart,” Aguayo said, in a statement directed to her son’s killer. “Do I want justice? Of course. Do I want anybody that knows him to turn him in? Yes, just to give answers, just to give me that portion of justice.”

