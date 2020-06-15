Dallas Mother of 2 Wanted in Husband’s 2013 Murder Caught at U.S.-Mexico Border Crossing

Maria Montalvo, a mother of two wanted in connection with the murder of her husband in 2013, is back in police custody.

Montalvo was captured May 19 in San Diego, California attempting to cross the border into the United States. She was flagged by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and taken into custody after her identity was confirmed.

She is accused of murdering her husband, 43-year-old Simon Montalvo, in April 2013 at their DeSoto home while their two children slept upstairs.

Simon Montalvo's body was found in the couple's backyard under heavy bricks and stones. He had been shot six times; two of those shots were to the back of his head.

"Our agency has never stopped looking for Montalvo and now that she is in jail where she belongs, we can pursue justice for the victim and his family," said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa.

Montalvo was escorted back to Dallas County by deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail being held on $1 million bond.

It is not clear if Montalvo has obtained an attorney.