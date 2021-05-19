West Texas Ranch Up for Grabs Is One of State's Largest

One of Texas' biggest landmark cattle ranches is headed to the market.

The Turkey Track Ranch in Texas' Panhandle sprawls over almost 80,000 acres along the Canadian River near the town of Borger.

Founded in the 1870s, the huge cattle spread in Hansford and Hutchinson counties was one of the first large ranches in the Panhandle. For the last century, the Turkey Track has been owned by the Coble and Whittenburg families. Now the families have hired Dallas real estate broker Icon Global Group to put the historic property on the market later this year.

The legendary ranch could fetch as much as $200 million.

