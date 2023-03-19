The Best Time to Sell Your DFW home is Approaching Fast, Report Says

The busiest time of the year for home selling is almost here, and homeowners looking for the best possible deals may want to get their houses on the market very soon.

The best week to list a home in Dallas-Fort Worth this year will be the week of March 26, Realtor.com researchers determined in a new report based on a study of historic market conditions that favor sellers.

The company measured weekly listing data over the last five years — excluding the unusual year of 2020 — and found that homes sold during the last week of March typically see 35.9% more views and 27.7% fewer price reductions than during the average week.

Homes also sell after eight fewer days on the market than average during that week and inventory is typically 23.3% lower.

To read the full article, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.