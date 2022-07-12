Dallas Animal Services

Staffing Shortages Making Life Harder for Animal Services Officers

Dallas Animal Services only has eight officers who can work in the field at the moment. On this particular shift, there would only be three to cover the whole city

By Andrew Little, The Dallas Morning News

Dallas Animal Services has been facing many hurdles as of late.

According to our partners at the Dallas Morning News, the department is facing a staffing shortage with only eight people who can work in the field at the moment.

Reid Koenig, a lead animal services officer, said it's not an easy job.

"Sometimes I get there and it's nothing like I was told," he said on the way to a call. "Gotta roll with it, play it by ear."

Koenig described it as emotionally traumatizing and dangerous. He said he has seen random drive-by shootings, animal bites, and even discovered bodies while on shift.

