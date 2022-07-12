Dallas Animal Services has been facing many hurdles as of late.
According to our partners at the Dallas Morning News, the department is facing a staffing shortage with only eight people who can work in the field at the moment.
Reid Koenig, a lead animal services officer, said it's not an easy job.
"Sometimes I get there and it's nothing like I was told," he said on the way to a call. "Gotta roll with it, play it by ear."
Koenig described it as emotionally traumatizing and dangerous. He said he has seen random drive-by shootings, animal bites, and even discovered bodies while on shift.
