The Property Brothers radiate the same excitement as Texans do when they walk into the 560,000-square-foot Nebraska Furniture Mart.

“It is like a city,” said Jonathan Scott, one-half of the brother renovators known for their reality TV shows. “They have everything you could possibly imagine.”

So it was only natural for them to choose the Warren Buffett-backed retailer for their first furniture collection.

During a stop Wednesday at NFM’s location in Grandscape in The Colony, Drew and Jonathan Scott made an afternoon appearance at a VIP meet-and-greet event where attendees paid $50, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity Dallas. They also stayed for a free event open to the public later in the evening that drew over 1,000 fans.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Drew & Jonathan Home collection, also available online, includes furniture, rugs, mattresses, décor and home accessories. It’s all on display in the store’s pop-up shop that’s just left of the main entrance. The merchandise is not exclusive to NFM, but the Nebraska-based furniture retailer is the only store that carries the entire collection.

The furniture, the two brothers said, is inspired by family and designed to be affordable. They wanted to create durable furniture for families to enjoy. Drew recently welcomed an addition to his family, his son Parker.

“For us, it’s all about families,” Drew said. “It’s all about finding a whole home solution, finding a way for people to be inspired and give them a happy, healthy home.”

To read the full story, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.