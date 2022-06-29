Singer-actress Mandy Moore announced that she is canceling her remaining In Real Life tour dates, including her stop at Strauss Square in Dallas on July 6.

Moore, 38, is pregnant with her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Moore wrote that “the long hours on the bus and lack of rest has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022. It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” she wrote.

