Plano church continues with services despite reported firebomb attack earlier Sunday

The front doors of a Plano church were damaged in a firebomb attack early Sunday, according to police and church officials.

Sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m., an incendiary device with a chemical accelerant was either thrown or placed at the doors of the Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano’s main building, a post on the church’s Facebook page said.

Plano firefighters extinguished the blaze and the damage was limited to the front doors and objects directly outside of it as well as the entrance foyer, the post said. No one was injured.

“Plano police and fire department personnel did a thorough collection of evidence of the crime scene,” the post said. “They also interviewed multiple church personnel who arrived on-site to assess the incident.”

Plano police confirmed arson investigators are handling the case. A department spokesperson said they are investigating who threw an accelerant at the church and whether more than one suspect was involved.

The church continued to have Sunday morning services with extra security provided by Plano officers.

“The church community asks for your support and prayers at this time as we deal with the impact of this incident,” the post said.

According to the church, a hate group has been targeting it since at least June 25. The post said church officials have been reviewing building security and working with law enforcement “since the intrusion of a hate group” in the church building during a service that day.

