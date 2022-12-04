McDonald's is Testing a New Restaurant Concept, and The First Location is in North Texas

McDonald’s is trying out a new approach to its drive-through restaurant model, and the fast food chain picked North Texas as its testing grounds.
The new restaurant, which opened on Dec. 1 in White Settlement, is designed around mobile orders and has a drive-through lane for customers who place their orders through the McDonald’s app. Mobile orders come out on a conveyor belt for quick grab-and-go service.
The inside of the restaurant is smaller than typical McDonald’s restaurants because it, too, is designed for grab-and-go service, not dining in. There are kiosks where customers can place to-go orders, as well as a delivery pick-up room for third-party delivery drivers to pick up orders.
To read the full article, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.
