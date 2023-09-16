Here's what we know about the Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment verdict

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on 16 of 20 articles of impeachment following a trial that lasted about two weeks.

He is the first statewide official to face an impeachment trial and be acquitted. The four remaining articles of impeachment, which were not discussed in the trial, were dismissed by the senators.

The third-term Republican faced allegations of bribery, corruption and other wrongdoings in connection to his dealings with Austin businessman Nate Paul. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, was not allowed to vote in her husband’s impeachment trial.

What does an acquittal mean?

Paxton has been suspended from duties since he was impeached by the Texas House in late May. This clears the way for him to return. Angela Colmenero, has served as interim AG since July.

So who is Ken Paxton?

Read our in-depth profile of the state’s top lawyer, who began his political career in Texas in 2002 as a state representative from the McKinney area. He was elected as a state senator in 2012 and later became attorney general in 2015.

Are Ken Paxton’s legal troubles over?

No. He’s still facing multiple state criminal fraud indictments, a whistleblower lawsuit, an FBI investigation and a state bar disciplinary case.

What does an attorney general do anyway?

The attorney general is responsible for representing Texas in litigation; defending laws and the state constitution; and approving public bond issues.

