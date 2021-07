The race to build the next downtown Dallas skyscraper is heating up.

A handful of developers have been pitching plans for new office towers in Dallas’ central business district.

Now developer and investor Scott Rohrman is putting forth his idea for a 42-story high-rise project on downtown’s east side.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.