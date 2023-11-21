DallasNews.com

Dallas Police Association president to leave department after decade leading rank-and-file

Sgt. Mike Mata took on a new role at an energy company after about 28 years on the force. He reflected on his tenure as one of North Texas’ most vocal officers.

By Kelli Smith - The Dallas Morning News

Mike Mata, Dallas Police Association President, conducts a press conference June 3, 2021 at the Dallas Police Association office in Dallas. Mata is leaving the Dallas Police Department after about 28 years on the force.(Ben Torres / Special Contributor)
Ben Tprres / Special Contributor

One of North Texas’ most vocal and recognizable cops will soon leave the Dallas Police Department after about a decade representing the rank-and-file through its largest association.

Sgt. Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, took on a new role at an energy company after serving about 28 years on the force. He’s expected to leave in January.

Mata has attracted extensive media coverage - and at times controversy - in his six years as president. Before that, he served as DPA’s vice president for four years.

NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News sat down with Mata to discuss the defining moments of his career, lessons learned, and the current state of the department and association.

Click here to read what he said about his future, the police department, and his career.

