Dallas Native Sha'Carri Richardson Kicked Off American Airlines Flight After Argument

An airline spokesperson said it was the captain who “elected to return to the gate and ask her to get off the plane.”

By Jamie Landers | Dallas Morning News

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Sha’Carri Richardson, a Dallas native and U.S. track star, was kicked off an American Airlines flight following an argument with a flight attendant, according to videos posted on social media.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account Saturday, Richardson said the argument started when a flight attendant asked her to end a phone call, which she did before telling him she didn’t like the tone he was using. It is unclear where she was flying to, but Richardson said the trip was a vacation.

According to Richardson, the flight attendant then continued to lean over and look at her phone while going through the safety protocol demonstrations and “demanded” she show him her phone was on airplane mode, which she says she did.

Richardson started recording a video of herself after the exchange as the flight attendant backs away in the background. He tells her she can’t record, to which she says, “You’re harassing me at this point so I think you should stop, I think you should stop.”

To read the full story, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

