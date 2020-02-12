Dallasnews.com

Dallas’ First Sculpture of a Latina Expected to Land in Downtown Park

“I hope that what Adelfa stood for, and what she did and what she accomplished lives on forever," Callejo's nephew says

By Hayat Norimine - The Dallas Morning News

Adelfa B. Callejo statue by artist German Michel at a storage facility in Dallas on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Adelfa Callejo was a fierce civil rights defender and lawyer who died six years ago.
Vernon Bryant | The Dallas Morning News

The bronze statue of Adelfa Callejo, a staunch civil rights advocate believed to be the first practicing Latina lawyer in Dallas, will soon land in a downtown park — right next to the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law and the municipal court building.

The Dallas City Council is expected to approve the donation at its Feb. 12 meeting. The board wanted to tie the sculpture’s public unveiling to the six-year anniversary of Callejo’s death, which was in January 2014, after a battle with brain cancer.

