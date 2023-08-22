Dallas Cowboys planning $180 million in renovations to AT&T Stadium's suites

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to make changes to AT&T Stadium's premium clubs and suites.

The team is planning to make $180 million in renovations that include an "interior refresh of premium clubs and suites with new millwork and finishes," according to a document filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Cowboys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Dallas Morning News.

Renovations are to begin Jan. 2 and go through July 2025, according to the state document. Dallas-based HKS Inc., which designed the stadium, is listed as the architect for the upgrades.

