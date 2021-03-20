Omar Jahwar

Community Leader Bishop Omar Jahwar Honored After Death From COVID-19 Complications

The activist and mentor drew on his own history as a troubled teen to create a nonprofit group that helped curb gang violence in Dallas for over 20 years.

By The Dallas Morning News

Pastor Omar Jahwar, a prominent city leader and gang interventionist spoke at the Dallas ISD Course Correction Conversation: Student Edition to address student anxieties about growing threats of mass violence in schools at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Building at Fair Park, Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News)
David Woo/The Dallas Morning News

Omar Jahwar, a community leader who died last Thursday of complications related to COVID-19, will be remembered this weekend at a memorial service and celebration of life.

Jahwar, 47, was a pastor, activist and mentor who drew on his own background as a troubled teen to create a nonprofit group that helped curb gang violence in Dallas for more than 20 years.

His memorial service was Friday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

Dallas Violence Interrupter Partnership Hits Streets Saturday

