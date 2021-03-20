Community Leader Bishop Omar Jahwar Honored After Death From COVID-19 Complications

Omar Jahwar, a community leader who died last Thursday of complications related to COVID-19, will be remembered this weekend at a memorial service and celebration of life.

Jahwar, 47, was a pastor, activist and mentor who drew on his own background as a troubled teen to create a nonprofit group that helped curb gang violence in Dallas for more than 20 years.

His memorial service was Friday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

