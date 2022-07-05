Nearly 50 years have passed since Jane Roe sues then-Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade for the right to have an abortion in Texas, forever making Dallas ground zero in the country's ongoing fight about reproductive rights.

Since the Supreme Court's ruling last month to reverse that constitutional protection, protests erupted across the country, especially in Texas, one of 12 states with laws that nearly ban abortions. Demonstrations continue in and around Dallas.

On Wednesday, a few hundred demonstrations gathered at Dallas City Hall around lunchtime for a protest and impromptu march. The Dallas Morning News asked individuals in the crowd why they attended, and how Roe v. Wade has impacted their lives, families, and futures.

